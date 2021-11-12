Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

LeFlore County weather 11-12-2021

ByCraig Hall

Nov 12, 2021

Cloudy skies early Friday with skies clearing later in the day and into the night. The high will be 57 degrees, with a low of 30 degrees.

There is a freeze watch through Saturday at 9 a.m. Temperatures at kickoff re expected to be around 44 degrees with clear skies. Temperatures at 10 p.m. are expected to be 40 degrees with clear skies.

Thursday’s high was 63 with a low of 37.

Sunrise Friday is at 6:50 a.m. with sunset at 5:14 p.m.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE. Sponsor our daily weather forecast. Call (918) 653-2425 for more information

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history 11-12-2021

Nov 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Blast from the past Others

Blast from the past 11-12-2021

Nov 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Others Photo of the day

Photo of the day 11-11-2021

Nov 12, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Today in history 11-12-2021

Nov 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

OSU takes dominant defense into TCU matchup

Nov 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

OU back at Baylor after big ’19 comeback

Nov 12, 2021 Craig Hall
Basketball Sports

Staff threatened after OSU penalties upheld

Nov 12, 2021 Craig Hall