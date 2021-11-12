LeFlore County weather 11-12-2021

Cloudy skies early Friday with skies clearing later in the day and into the night. The high will be 57 degrees, with a low of 30 degrees.

There is a freeze watch through Saturday at 9 a.m. Temperatures at kickoff re expected to be around 44 degrees with clear skies. Temperatures at 10 p.m. are expected to be 40 degrees with clear skies.

Thursday’s high was 63 with a low of 37.

Sunrise Friday is at 6:50 a.m. with sunset at 5:14 p.m.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE. Sponsor our daily weather forecast. Call (918) 653-2425 for more information