LeFlore County weather 10-9-2021

After setting a new record high of 93 Friday, it will still be hot Saturday and remain warm into Sunday, when a cool front arrives and brings cooler temperatures.

The high will be 94 degrees Saturday, with a low of 65 degrees.

Friday’s high was 93, which broke the previous record high for the day of 90, with a low of 67.

Sunrise Saturday is 7:19 a.m. with sunset at 6:51 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 9 are a high of 78, with a low of 48.

Records for the date were a high of 92 in 1975, and a record low of 28 in 1970.

On Oct. 9, 2020, the high was 80. The low was 64.

