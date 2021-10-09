Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Others

LeFlore County weather 10-9-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 9, 2021
weather

After setting a new record high of 93 Friday, it will still be hot Saturday and remain warm into Sunday, when a cool front arrives and brings cooler temperatures.

The high will be 94 degrees Saturday, with a low of 65 degrees.

Friday’s high was 93, which broke the previous record high for the day of 90, with a low of 67.

Sunrise Saturday is 7:19 a.m. with sunset at 6:51 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 9 are a high of 78, with a low of 48.

Records for the date were a high of 92 in 1975, and a record low of 28 in 1970.

On Oct. 9, 2020, the high was 80. The low was 64.

Subscribe to a locally owned and operated LeFlore County newspaper HERE

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Others

Today in history for 10-9-2021

Oct 9, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 10-9-2021

Oct 9, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

We need you

Oct 8, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Others

Today in history for 10-9-2021

Oct 9, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 10-9-2021

Oct 9, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 10-9-2021

Oct 9, 2021 Craig Hall
Softball Sports Whitesboro

Whitesboro loses in semifinals

Oct 9, 2021 Craig Hall