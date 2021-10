Temperatures remain warm again Tuesday, and will heat up even more later in the week.

The high will be 85 degrees, with a low of 57 degrees.

Monday’s high was 85 with a low of 52.

Sunrise Tuesday is at 7:16 a.m. Sunset is at 6:56 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 5 are a high of 79, with a low of 50.

Records for the date were a high of 94 in 1982. The record low was 30 in 1979.

On Oct. 5, 2021, the high was 72, with a low of 46.

