The high temperatures remain above average for this time of the year, but the low temperatures are dropping daily.

Monday’s high will be 86 degrees, with a low of 55 degrees.

Sunday’s high was 82, with a low of 56.

Sunrise for Monday is 7:15 a.m. Sunset is at 6:57 p.m.

