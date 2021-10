A beautiful day for Saturday with mostly clear skies and moderate temperatures.

The high will be 66 degrees with a low of 40 degrees.

Friday’s high was 55, with a low of 41.

Sunrise is 7:37 a.m. Sunset is at 6:26 p.m.

Average temperatures for the date are a high of 69 and a low of 40.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1989. The record low was 20 in 1980

On Oct. 30, 2020, the high was 66, and the low was 35.

