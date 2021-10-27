LeFlore County weather 10-27-2021

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday in LeFlore County.

Rainfall will likely be heavy at times. Storms may contain gusty winds with rain becoming steady overnight.

The high will only be 67 degrees, which will be the coolest high the area has had since May 11 when it was 57. Th low will be 48 degrees.

Tuesday’s high was 72, with a low of 62.

Average temperatures for Oct. 27 are a high of 71 and a low of 41.

Records for the date were a high of 87 in 1977. The record low was 27 in 1978.

On Oct. 27, 2020, the high was 47. The low was 40.

