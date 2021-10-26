LeFlore County weather 10-26-2021

Partly cloudy Tuesday in LeFlore County with showers and storms possible later in the day.

The high will be 76 degrees, with a low of 61 degrees.

Sunrise is 7:33 a.m. Sunset is 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s high was 73, with a low of 53.

Average temperatures for Oct. 26 are a high of 71, and a low of 41.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1977. The record low was 26 in 1982.

On Oct. 26, 2021, the high was 51, with a low of 42. A total of .42 inches of rain was recorded.

Subscribe to the Ledger HERE and help us provide even better coverage