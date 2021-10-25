LeFlore County weather 10-25-2021

The forecast calls for another beautiful day Monday with clear skies, a high of 73 degrees, and a low of 49 degrees.

Sunday’s high was 81, with a low of 55. A total of .10 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 4.08 inches. Average rainfall for October is 4.80 inches.

Average temperatures for Oct. 25 are a high of 71, and a low of 42.

Records for the date were a high of 81 in 1979. The record low was 23 in 1982.

On Oct. 25, 2020, the high was 56 and the low was 49.

