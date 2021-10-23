LeFlore County weather 10-23-2021

Clear skies early Saturday with clouds increasing in the afternoon in LeFlore County with a shot at showers or thunderstorms during the night.

The high will be 85 degrees, with a low of 68 degrees. If the temperature does reach the projected high, it would set a new record for the date.

Friday’s high was 75, with a low of 47.

Sunrise Saturday is 7:31 a.m. Sunset will be at 6:33 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 23 are a high of 72, and a low of 42.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of 83 in 1973, with a low of 24 in 1982.

One year ago, the high was 70, with a low of 46.