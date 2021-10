Another beautiful day expected for Thursday with mostly clear skies, a high of 72 degrees, and a low of 46 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 78. The low was 55.

Sunrise Thursday is 7:29 a.m. Sunset is 6:36 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 21 are a high of 73 and low of 43.

Records for the date were a high of 90 in 1978, and a low of 26 in 1976.

One year ago, on Oct. 21, 2020, the high was 84, and the low was 65.

Subscribe to the Ledger and help us grow and provide better coverage HERE.