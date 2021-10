LeFlore County will have another shot at rain Saturday with a 50 percent chance of more precipitation.

The high is expected to be 80 degrees, with a low of 59 degrees.

Friday’s high was 79 with a low of 68. A total of .01 inches of rain was recorded.

Sunrise is at 7:13 a.m. Sunset is at 7 p.m.

