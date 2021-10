After some clouds in the morning, LeFlore County will have mostly clear skies Tuesday afternoon.

The high will be 77 degrees, with a low of 59 degrees.

Monday’s high was 76. The low was 47.

Sunrise Tuesday is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 6:38 p.m.

