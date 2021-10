Clear skies with temperature lower than normal Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high is forecast to be 68 degrees, with a low of 41 degrees.

Friday’s high was 69. The low was 44. A total of .04 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 3.74 inches. Average rainfall for October is 4.80 inches.

Sunrise is 7:25 a.m. Sunset is 6:42 p.m.

