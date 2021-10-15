LeFlore County weather 10-15-2021

Scattered thunderstorms are possible again Friday morning in LeFlore County.

There is also a slight chance of showers throughout the afternoon with a high of 69 degrees, and a low of 42 degrees, which is the coldest temperature the county has experienced since April 21.

Thursday’s high was 75 with a low of 63. A total of .04 inches of rain was recorded, bringing the monthly total to 3.60 inches. Average rainfall for October is 4.80 inches.

Sunrise is at 7:24 a.m. Sunset is at 6:43 p.m.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE.