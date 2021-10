More rain is expected Thursday with showers and scattered thunderstorms for LeFlore County. There is the potential for floods.

Rain is expected to depart the area this afternoon although a few showers could develop late.

The high will be 78 degrees, with a low of 63 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:23 a.m. Sunset is at 6:44 p.m.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE.