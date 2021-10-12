LeFlore County weather 10-12-2021

Clear skies early Tuesday, then an increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon in LeFlore County.

There is a 50 percent chance of rain, with the possibility some storms may be severe.

The high will be 82 degrees with a low of 68 degrees.

Monday’s high was 81, with a low of 50.

Sunrise is at 7:21 a.m. Sunset is 6:47 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 12 are a high of 76, with an average low of 47.

Record temperatures for the date were a high of 96 in 1979. The record low was 28 in 1977.

On Oct. 12, 2020, the high was 76, with a low of 49.

If you enjoy heavenerledger.com, please support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.