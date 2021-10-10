Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

LeFlore County weather 10-10-2021

Oct 10, 2021
After setting new record highs for two straight days, it will be warm early Sunday with a chance of severe storms later in the day and into the evening.

Saturday’s high was 94, breaking the previous record of 92 in 1975. The low was 70 degrees.

Strong thunderstorms are likely tonight along with damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. There is an 80 percent chance of precipitation.

Sunrise is at 7:20 a.m. Sunset is 6:49 p.m.

Average temperatures for Oct. 10 are a high of 77 and a low of 47.

Records for the date were a high of 92 in 1975. The record low was 28 in 1979.

On Oct. 10, 2020, the high was 81, with a low of 58.

Today in history for 10-10-2021

Oct 10, 2021 Craig Hall
Today in history for 10-9-2021

Oct 9, 2021 Craig Hall
Calendar of events 10-9-2021

Oct 9, 2021 Craig Hall

