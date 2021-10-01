Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

LeFlore County sports scoreboard 9-30-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 1, 2021
scores

:

Fast pitch softball

Howe 4, Stroud 2

Howe vs. Silo postponed

Wister vs. Cyril postponed

Cameron 9, McCurtain 6

Whitesboro 9, Welch 0

Whitesboro 12, Cameron 0

Fairland 12, Panama 0

Panama 15, Preston 1

Pocola 11, Ketchum 0

Pocola 15, Oklahoma Union 3

Fall baseball

Tushka 14, Wister 13

Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Whitesboro 0

Granite 5, Whitesboro 4

To make corrections or add scores, text (918) 649-4712 or email craig@heavenerledger.com.

By Craig Hall

