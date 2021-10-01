LeFlore County sports scoreboard 9-30-2021

Howe 4, Stroud 2
Howe vs. Silo postponed
Wister vs. Cyril postponed
Cameron 9, McCurtain 6
Whitesboro 9, Welch 0
Whitesboro 12, Cameron 0
Fairland 12, Panama 0
Panama 15, Preston 1
Pocola 11, Ketchum 0
Pocola 15, Oklahoma Union 3
Fall baseball
Tushka 14, Wister 13
Fort Cobb-Broxton 10, Whitesboro 0
Granite 5, Whitesboro 4
To make corrections or add scores, text (918) 649-4712 or email craig@heavenerledger.com.
