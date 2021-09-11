LeFlore County sports scoreboard 9-10-2021

Football

Valliant 44, Heavener 35

Poteau 35, Alma 12

Hackett 46, Panama 18

Spiro 38, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 14

Talihina 44, Sallisaw JV 29

Pocola 47 Central Sallisaw 20

Arkoma 52, Bowlegs o

Fast pitch softball

Red Oak 3, Poteau 2

Poteau 9, Colbert 5

LeFlore 7, Cameron 4

Oktaha 7, Howe 5

Whitesboro 9, Cameron 0

Whitesboro 13, LeFlore 0

Wister 10, Battiest 0

Baseball

Boswell 4, Cameron 3

Battiest 7, Howe 5

Rattan 6, Wister 3

Whitesboro 5, Clayton 4

Whitesboro 9, Battiest 0

