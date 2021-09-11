LeFlore County sports scoreboard 9-10-2021

Football
Valliant 44, Heavener 35
Poteau 35, Alma 12
Hackett 46, Panama 18
Spiro 38, Sequoyah-Tahlequah 14
Talihina 44, Sallisaw JV 29
Pocola 47 Central Sallisaw 20
Arkoma 52, Bowlegs o
Fast pitch softball
Red Oak 3, Poteau 2
Poteau 9, Colbert 5
LeFlore 7, Cameron 4
Oktaha 7, Howe 5
Whitesboro 9, Cameron 0
Whitesboro 13, LeFlore 0
Wister 10, Battiest 0
Baseball
Boswell 4, Cameron 3
Battiest 7, Howe 5
Rattan 6, Wister 3
Whitesboro 5, Clayton 4
Whitesboro 9, Battiest 0
