Howe's Kalan Nye drives the baseline in the win over LeFlore Friday

Football playoffs Poteau 56, Catoosa 14 Antlers 22, Pocola 0 Wetumka 56, Arkoma 26 Basketball Boys Howe 55, LeFlore 49 Girls Howe 81, LeFlore 30 To make additions or corrections email craig@heavenerledger.com or text (844) 673-0508. Subscribe to the Ledger HERE Post navigation