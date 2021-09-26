Ledger Week 5 pick-em is ready

The Ledger Week Five pick-em is now open and we encourage everybody to play even if they have not played before.

It’s free and starting with the Week 4 winners, they now win a 3-month subscription to the Ledger’s e-edition. The overall winner at the end of the season receives a $50 gift subscription to the Southern Belle or a gift card if you choose.

It’s easy to play. All you need to do is pick the winners of this week’s games involving LeFlore County high schools, along with Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then you send your choices by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax them to (918) 653-7305, mail them to the Ledger at Box 38 in Heavener, Ok. 74937 or bring them by 704 West Fifth Street in Heavener, Ok. 74937.

Week five pick em

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em Heavener at PanamA McLain at Poteau Cascia Hall at Spiro Pocola at Keys Hulbert at Talihina Arkoma at Weleetks Keota at Destiny Christian OU at Kansas State Baylor at OSU Houston at Tulsa Arkansas at Georgia Cincinnati at Notre Dame Tiebreaker: Points OU scores against Kansas State _______ Name: Email address: Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Friday at 5 p.m. by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.