Ledger Week 5 pick-em is ready

ByCraig Hall

Sep 26, 2021

The Ledger Week Five pick-em is now open and we encourage everybody to play even if they have not played before.

It’s free and starting with the Week 4 winners, they now win a 3-month subscription to the Ledger’s e-edition. The overall winner at the end of the season receives a $50 gift subscription to the Southern Belle or a gift card if you choose.

It’s easy to play. All you need to do is pick the winners of this week’s games involving LeFlore County high schools, along with Keota, OU, OSU, Tulsa, Arkansas and a national game of the week.

Then you send your choices by email to craig@heavenerledger.com, fax them to (918) 653-7305, mail them to the Ledger at Box 38 in Heavener, Ok. 74937 or bring them by 704 West Fifth Street in Heavener, Ok. 74937.

Week five pick em

 

2021 Ledger/LCJ football pick-em
Heavener at PanamA
McLain at Poteau
Cascia Hall at Spiro
Pocola at Keys
Hulbert at Talihina
Arkoma at Weleetks
Keota at Destiny Christian
OU at Kansas State
Baylor at OSU
Houston at Tulsa
Arkansas at Georgia
Cincinnati at Notre Dame
Tiebreaker: Points OU scores against Kansas State _______
Name:
Email address:
Pick which team you think will win and return picks by Friday at 5 p.m. by email to
craig@heavenerledger.com, text (918) 649-4712 or fax (918) 653-2425.

By Craig Hall

