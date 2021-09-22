LCHA board learns EOMC had busy August

By DAVID SEELEY

The Poteau Daily News

The LeFlore County Hospital Authority found out at Tuesday afternoon’s meeting at Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center than EOMC had a busy month of August, namely due to COVID-19.

EOMC Infection Preventionist Kelsey McGee, R.N. told the board that August saw 912 swabs for COVID-19 testing — the highest single-month total for EOMC — which brought the year-to-date total number of swabs to 5,552. McGee told the board that in the last six weeks, there have been about 1,100 swabs, with 299 of those coming back positive. McGee also told the board August saw two COVID-19 related deaths, while there were three deaths related to the virus from the time the COVID-19 pandemic started until July 2021.

EOMC Chief of Nursing Officer Darla Ford told the board that COVID-19 issues seem to be leveling off and that she is “hoping to see a decline in the near future.” However, Ford did tell the board that Monoclonal Antibody Therapy that was being sent to EOMC is now been placed on an allotment and managed through LeFlore County Health Department.

“Due to our size and geography, I’m not foreseeing that we’re going to have that available to us,” Ford said. “We just need to pray that we don’t see a spike in hospitalizations.”

EOMC Chief Financial Officer Brandon Bullard told the board there have been quite a number of COVID-19 funds been send to the hospital as well as possibly some more on the way.

Bullard said EOMC has received $2.3 million for Payroll Protection Program (PPP), $300,000 for rural health clinics related to testing and mitigation with those funds needing to be spent by Dec. 31, 2022, and Provider Relief Funds (PRF) of $4.37 million. Bullard said the gathering data and reporting that to Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) by next Thursday.

“Once we get that (PRF funds) submitted, it will be reviewed for approval,” Bullard said. “We anticipate being able to keep the majority of those funds. We’re documenting both revenues and expenses together, so we’ll submit that and see where we come out.”

Bullard told the board that beginning Wednesday, EOMC is eligible to request more funds, but he said that it’s unknown what qualifications are necessary to qualify for additional funds or what the amount of funds will be.

EOMC Chief Executive Officer Bob Carter told the board that the EOMC Walk-In Clinic saw 1,179 patients in August, the physical therapy department did 1,500 more treatments in August 2021 than in August 2020 and that the EOMC Clinic System topped 3,000 patients for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic started.

In other matters, Carter told the board that a meeting is set up this morning with Dr. Zbigniew Beyga for general surgeon position, with a Plan B being to work with Medicus Healthcare Solutions to help EOMC recruit a general surgeon. Carter also said there is an Oct. 15 meeting slated to talk with two orthopedists from Baptist Health Center to possibly set up in the outpatient clinic.

Carter also told the board that he spoke Monday with Great Plains Sleep Specialists CEO Darrell Collins with plans to bring Great Plains Sleep Specialists back into EOMC to resume sleep studies in January, and that plans are still in works to set up partnership with Choctaw Nation.

Carter told the board that Rick Wagner applied $300,000 grant to help fund the emergency room renovations project, and that the MRI unit is up and running.

Carter also let the board know that the Medical Executive Committee (MEC) approved a change in its bylaws to allow two new members to join, with one of those being a member at large and the other being a member at large from a mid-level provider.

Dr. Beth Hites shared with the board the MEC’s recommendations for initial appointments for Hey Luu, D.O. and James Hensel, D.O., in emergency medicine services and Amer Khan, M.D. for tele-hospitalist services and APRN-CNP Rachel Place in family medicine services and Steven Kim, D.O. in tele-cardiology services as non-provisional appointments. The board unanimously approved all the appointments.

In her improving organization performance (IOP) report, Hites told the board there were 61 impatient discharges, 23 observation discharges, 1,168 ER discharges and 19 swing bed discharges for grand total of 1,271 discharges for August. The total average length of stay for inpatients was 3.5 days, observation length of stay was 33 hours and swing bed average length of stay was 11.7 days.

EOMC Director of Operations Logan Hayes shared with the board an update on all the renovations. Hayes said that EOMC received approval from the state last week to move forward with emergency room waiting room remodel, and that there will be a meeting next week with engineer and architect to finalize physical therapy remodel on the third floor of the EOMC Family Medical Clinic.

“We’re hopeful to get all these projects in process and get those wrapped up by the end of the year, then move forward with the ER remodel,” Hayes said.

In his safety and environmental of care committee report, Hayes told the board that EOMC received American College of Radiology (ACR) accreditations, which is good for another three years.

In his quality assurance and performance improvement (QAPI) report, Carter shared his concerns with the latest report.

“There was quite a bit of red on it,” Carter said. “Our management team fell down on getting their evaluations done in a timely manner … and fell off in our critical values and pain assessments. So, we have lots of work to do to get those numbers back to where they belong.”

In his risk management report, Carter told the board that there were nine code strokes and two code blues, but the biggest concern was the fact that 100 individuals left the ER without being seen or fully check out. However, Carter attributed some of that to the fact that EOMC is still in the process of converting to its electronic medical records in the ER.

“On the safe side, we’ve already met with our ER physicians group,” Carter said. “We’ve discussed some actions that we need to take. Our goal is to get this back down to less than two percent.”

In her meaningful use report, Ford told the board scored 54 points for the last quarter, with the minimum low good score being 50. She also showed the board EOMC’s certificate of recognition from Oklahoma Hospital Association for compliance with flu shots last year.

Bullard shared with the board both the statistics and financials. Statistically speaking, EOMC had 59 admissions in July, with 45 of those being acute admissions and 14 of those being swing bed admissions. There were 24 observation admissions, 2,554 clinic visits and 1,072 ER visits. He also shared graphics which would indicate that the future trends are higher numbers across the board for EOMC.

As far as the financials were concerned, Bullard said the gross patient revenue was $3.5 million, the net operating revenue was $1.8 million, the net income $6,707 and cash on hand of $8.6 million — with about $7 million of that being COVID-19 funds.

With the aid of LCHA legal counsel Ranada Adams, Carter made a recommendation that the physical structure(s) on three pieces of property — the Thompson property on Dewey Avenue, the old warehouse property on Dewey Avenue and the old church on Grady Avenue — be declared surplus and waiting the Poteau City Council to approve those three properties to be condemned and cleared up.

The board approved single policy changes to the specimen collection manual and blood culture manual of the laboratory policy manual as well as the breast density notification policy, picture archiving and communication system (PACS) loss policy, health insurance portability and accountability (HIPAA) policy, electronic notification policy, implant policy and self-referral policy in the mammography policy manual.

The board also approved changes to the tuberculosis risk assessment, infection control risk assessment and infection control plans.

In the first meeting of the day, the LeFlore County Sales Tax Supported Hospital Authority board heard Bullard give the financial report.

Bullard said the cash flow proceeds were $185,107.92 with two transfers.