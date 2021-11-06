Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Lawsuits over vaccine rule focus on states’ rights

ByCraig Hall

Nov 6, 2021

By DAVID A. LIEB, GEOFF MULVIHILL and ANDREW DeMILLO Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — More than two dozen Republican-led states filed lawsuits Friday challenging President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for private companies, setting up a high-stakes legal showdown pitting federal authority against states’ rights.

The requirement issued Thursday by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration applies to businesses with more than 100 employees. Their workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests. The lawsuits ask courts to decide whether the administration’s effort to curtail the pandemic represents a federal power grab and usurps the authority of states to set health policy.

At least 27 states filed lawsuits challenging the rule.

