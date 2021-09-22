Lady Wolves lose at Coalgate

COALGATE – Coalgate held Heavener scoreless in a 6-0 District 3A-8 fast pitch softball game.

Coalgate completed the season sweep with the 6-0 win. Coalgate is 24-7 and 10-2 in the district while Heavener is 22-9 and 7-3 in the district. Heavener hosts Valliant in a doubleheader Thursday at 4 p.m.

Kinley brand pitched the distance for Heavener, giving up nine hits and six runs, four earned, with six strikeouts and no walks.

Coalgate 6, Heavener 0

HHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 5 5

CHS 2 1 0 3 0 0 x—6 9 1

