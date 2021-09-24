Lady Wolves host Holdenville Friday

By CRAIG HALL

Valliant built a big lead early and made it hold up in a 12-6 win over Heavener in fast pitch softball Thursday.

Heavener is 22-11 overall and finishes at 7-5 in the district. Valliant is 14-6 and 9-3. With the loss, Heavener finishes fourth in 3A-8 and hosts Holdenville in the bi-district tournament Friday at 11 a.m. in a best of three format. The winner advances in the postseason.

Thanks to Heavener errors, Valliant jumped ahead, 8-0, through four innings as the Lady Wolves had 11 errors.

Heavener rallied late, scoring a run in the fifth and five in the sixth, but never threatened Valliant’s lead. The Lady Bulldogs get a bye in the bi-district tournament and advance to the regionals.

Kinley Brand pitched all seven innings for Heavener and gave up 12 hits and 12 runs, only five earned with four strikeouts and a walk.

Brand also went 3-4 with two RBI and a run, McKinley Alexander doubled and was 2-3 with two runs and a RBI, Ava Cartwright also doubled and finished 2-4 with a RBI and Morgan Smith also doubled while going1-3 with a run.

Smith, Heavener’s only senior, was honored on senior night for the Lady Wolves.

Valliant 12, Heavener 6

VHS 4 3 0 1 0 3 1—12 12 2

HHS 0 0 0 0 1 5 0—6 11 11

Support a locally owned and operated newspaper by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter.