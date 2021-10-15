Kansas tabbed as preseason favorite

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas has been picked by Big 12 head coaches as the favorite to win the conference title after Baylor won the league title last season and went on to win its first national championship.

The Jayhawks got eight of 10 first-place votes and 80 of 81 potential points from the coaches, who couldn’t vote for their own teams in the poll released Thursday. Texas got the remaining two first-place votes and 70 points to rank second.

Baylor was picked third after the departures of AP Big 12 player of the year Jared Butler and fellow standout guards Davion Mitchell and MaCio Teague.

Texas Tech was picked fourth, ahead of Oklahoma State and West Virginia, who got the same number of points in balloting. Oklahoma, TCU and Kansas State were seventh through ninth, while Iowa State was listed last on every ballot.

Three Kansas seniors — guards Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin, and 6-foot-10 forward David McCormack — were named to the preseason All-Big 12 team, as selected by the coaches. Martin was tabbed the league’s preseason player of the year.

