I’ve been at the state Capitol for the past week attending multiple interim studies. Here’s a rundown of some of the topics covered.

First up, was property rights under the Oklahoma Landlord, Tenant Act. The study exposed judges who are allowing tenants to break lease agreements. This is basically like them giving someone else your personal property. Landlords can wait up to a month or more to regain their property. They pay costs of up to $5,000 to file paperwork, serve notice, repair their dwellings and absorb other costs when contracts are broken.

Add in the Center for Disease Control’s moratorium, which recently was ruled unconstitutional, and you have the worst case of government overreach. This study’s author believes the moratorium was not really about preventing disease but a much deeper agenda of developing a national infrastructure at the cost of the taxpayer.

A study in the Senate focused on the overprescribing of painkillers and opioids as well as the high cost of addiction. This relates to the study I will hold Nov. 1 to look at methadone and methadone clinics. This is a problem we must get under control.

Another study focused on the agriculture sales tax exemption. We ran legislation last session that allows applicants to qualify for renewals by filing the IRS F form, IRS form 1065, IRS form 4835, any equivalent form prescribed by the IRS, or a one-page business description form provided by the Oklahoma Tax Commission. This made renewals easier, but we’ll see legislation next year that makes things easier still. The one thing for sure is that this tax exemption will be protected and preserved.

Also last week, the House Public Safety Committee studied the link between mental health services and law enforcement intervention. One study author, a licensed psychologist, said the state needs more mental health crisis units. Law enforcement also needs more help in recognizing when an individual is dealing with a mental health disorder and what treatment is most appropriate.

The Senate also heard from the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation about their desire to increase fees for lifetime hunting licenses. They promise this would allow unlimited black bear tags, but I’ve heard this before. This agency has a lack of oversight as it is, so I’m not a fan of letting them increase this fee without something more solid.

One final study I attended was on the topic of police high-speed chases. One problem happens when such chases cross county, municipal, tribal and state government boundaries. Then it becomes an issue of jurisdiction and chain of command. Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day protecting the public from those who break laws and try to elude capture. We must do everything possible to make their jobs easier as they keep the public safe.

