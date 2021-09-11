HUA, PVIA working on plan for new line

By KEN MILAM

The Heavener Utility Authority and Poteau Valley Improvement Authority are working out a plan for the city to take water from its new 18-inch line rather than Pine Mountain, according to minutes of the last PVIA meeting Monday.

Chris Jones with Heavener Utility Authority said he reviewed plans with their engineer. Items to complete the project would include a connection at the treatment plant tying in the north tower transport line to PVIA, installing valves to control the PVIA connection, a new meter at the treatment plant and a remote operable actuated valve on the north tank to prevent overflow.

The plan was to be presented to HUA and, upon their approval, to PVIA.

PVIA Engineer David Wyatt said the plan was feasible and estimated the cost to PVIA at $50,000. This would free up one half million gallons of water per day for Rural Water District 5, Water Distributors and Haw Creek and allow for future growth, which would be a win-win situation for both PVIA and HUA, Wyatt said.

In his engineer’s report, Wyatt said that over the years, silt has washed and settled in front of the lake intake. With the lake down, this could pose a problem over time. He intends to submit a plan using a track hoe with an extended boom to remove the silt from in front of the intake. This will take several loads for dump trucks and he said he hopes the Corps of Engineers will approve the method. With Corps approval, work could start in Summer 2022. With fall rains, the Lake will return to its normal level and the silt will not be a problem, Wyatt said.

Steve Patterson reviewed a study by the state Department of Environmental Quality relating to the level of mercury in various game fish in Lake Wister. People should restrict how much they eat of certain species of fish classified as sensitive populations. It was recommended no more than two meals per month be consumed for fish in this sensitive population. Patterson stressed the mercury is not in the water but the result of bacterial conversion and is consumed by the fish.

Plant Manager Joe Morrison said were two leaks were repaired, one south of Heavener past the Forest Service office and the other northeast of the Panama Tank.

Morrison said RWD 14 has proposed a cost sharing arrangement with PVIA to lay a new three-inch water line about 4,000 feet, which would allow PVIA to abandon that portion of the asbestos concrete line which has caused leaks this year. He will have more information by the October meeting.

Treasurer Ron Pelanconi said the Audit Committee met with auditors to review the audit report, which was clean. Highlights of audit indicated more than 2.399 billion gallons of water sales for the year. Expenses were up due to installation of in and out lines on Bokoshe, Poteau, Pine Mountain and Backbone water tanks, plus repairs and maintenance on pumps, motors and lines. Members voted to approve the audit.

Pelanconi said the auditors charged $9,200 for the audit and there would not be an increase for the next fiscal year. Members voted to retain the same auditors.

