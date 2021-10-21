Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

News

HUA, Council agendas 10-21-2021

ByCraig Hall

Oct 21, 2021 ,
Heavener

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular businesses meetings 6 p.m. Thursday in Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

HUA

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

 

AGENDA

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. Heavener Utility Authority vote to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
  1. Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:
  1. OK Food’s request for a dedicated line from North tower to the plant
  1. Reconvene in open meeting.
  1. Consider, discuss and take action on OK Food’s request for a dedicated line from the North tower to the plant.
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. Treasurer’s report

 

  1. City manager’s report

 

  1. Water superintendent’s report

 

  1. Trustee’s/chairman’s report

 

  1. Adjourn

 

Council

 

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

 

AGENDA

 

 

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. Discussion on the appointment of a HUA Trustee from the following candidates :

David Tamplin

Jerry Miller

  1. Call for a nomination and vote on HUA Trustee.
  1. City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
  1. Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:
  1. Promoting Officer William Hutchinson from part time at $13 per hour to full time at $15 per hour.
  1. Reconvene in open meeting.
  1. Consider, discuss and take action to promote Officer William Hutchinson from part time at $13.00 per hour to full time at $15.00 per hour.
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. Treasurer’s report

 

By Craig Hall

Related Post

News

Ex-GOP senator challenging Oklahoma governor

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall
News

EOMC offers uninsured patients promotion to get mammograms

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall
News

Lawsuit challenges Oklahoma ban on teaching race theory

Oct 20, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Baseball Sports

Braves blast 4 HRs, beat Dodgers

Oct 21, 2021 Craig Hall
Uncategorized

Today in history 10-21-2021

Oct 21, 2021 Craig Hall
Basketball Sports

Jazz dominate Thunder, claim 107-86 victory

Oct 21, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

OSU expects another close game with Cyclones

Oct 21, 2021 Craig Hall