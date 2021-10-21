HUA, Council agendas 10-21-2021

The Heavener Utilities Authority and City Council will meet in regular businesses meetings 6 p.m. Thursday in Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.
HUA
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Heavener Utility Authority vote to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
- Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:
- OK Food’s request for a dedicated line from North tower to the plant
- Reconvene in open meeting.
- Consider, discuss and take action on OK Food’s request for a dedicated line from the North tower to the plant.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Water superintendent’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
Council
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Discussion on the appointment of a HUA Trustee from the following candidates :
David Tamplin
Jerry Miller
- Call for a nomination and vote on HUA Trustee.
- City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
- Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:
- Promoting Officer William Hutchinson from part time at $13 per hour to full time at $15 per hour.
- Reconvene in open meeting.
- Consider, discuss and take action to promote Officer William Hutchinson from part time at $13.00 per hour to full time at $15.00 per hour.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report