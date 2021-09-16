Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

HUA, Council agenda 9-16-2021

Sep 16, 2021
The Heavener Utility Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 103 East Avenue B.

HUA

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

 

AGENDA

 

 

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

 

  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. Consider, discuss, and take action on the way water is delivered to the HUA distribution system from PVIA.
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. Treasurer’s report
  1. City manager’s report
  1. Water superintendent’s report
  1. Trustees’/chairman’s report
  1. Adjourn

City Council

 

CALL TO ORDER – Chairman

ROLL CALL – Clerk

INVOCATION – Chairman

 

AGENDA

 

 

  1. Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
  1. Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
  1. Consider, discuss, and take action to approve the following businesses yearly permits to sell alcohol in the City of Heavener:

CONSUMPTION ON THE PREMISES:

 

  1. 128 Bar & Grill
  2. El Celaya

 

CONSUMPTION OFF THE PREMISES:

           

  1. Tote-a-Poke # 3
  2. Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza
  3. Dollar General
  4. La Pasadita
  5. KP’s Quick Mart
  6. El Solecito #3
  7. Tote-a-poke # 9

 

LIQUOR STORES

 

  1. Sooner Liquor
  2. Southside Liquor

 

  1. Consider, discuss, and take action on appointing a new member to the Heavener Utility Authority Board of Trustees.
  1. City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
  1. Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:
  1. Hiring full time Police Detective Gary Wingo at the rate of $15.75 hour
  1. Reconvene in open meeting.
  1. Consider, discuss and take action to hire full time Police Detective Gary Wingo at the rate of $15.75 hour.
  1. Consider, discuss and take action to approve the purchase of a brush hog attachment for the mini excavator, three bids included.
  1. New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
  1. City manager’s report
  1. Trustees’/chairman’s report
  1. Adjourn

 

