HUA, Council agenda 9-16-2021

The Heavener Utility Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 103 East Avenue B.
HUA
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on the way water is delivered to the HUA distribution system from PVIA.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the chairman from a sign-in sheet where each citizen wishing to address the board of trustees shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Water superintendent’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn
City Council
CALL TO ORDER – Chairman
ROLL CALL – Clerk
INVOCATION – Chairman
AGENDA
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve the following businesses yearly permits to sell alcohol in the City of Heavener:
CONSUMPTION ON THE PREMISES:
- 128 Bar & Grill
- El Celaya
CONSUMPTION OFF THE PREMISES:
- Tote-a-Poke # 3
- Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza
- Dollar General
- La Pasadita
- KP’s Quick Mart
- El Solecito #3
- Tote-a-poke # 9
LIQUOR STORES
- Sooner Liquor
- Southside Liquor
- Consider, discuss, and take action on appointing a new member to the Heavener Utility Authority Board of Trustees.
- City Commission votes to enter into executive session (requires majority vote of quorum of the members present to enter).
- Enter executive session with city manager and attorney for confidential communications, as authorized by 25 O.S. Sect. 307 (B) concerning:
- Hiring full time Police Detective Gary Wingo at the rate of $15.75 hour
- Reconvene in open meeting.
- Consider, discuss and take action to hire full time Police Detective Gary Wingo at the rate of $15.75 hour.
- Consider, discuss and take action to approve the purchase of a brush hog attachment for the mini excavator, three bids included.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- City manager’s report
- Trustees’/chairman’s report
- Adjourn