HUA approves plan by PVIA

By CRAIG HALL

The Heavener Utilities Authority approved a plan by the Poteau Valley Industrial Authority to change the way water is distributed and the City Council approved two promotions in the police department in Thursday’s meetings at City Hall.

Present for the HUA were members Jason Tiffee, Jim Carr and Billy Adrean and from the Council Mayor Max Roberts, and Council members Melinda Ballentine, Joey Clubb and Marvin Meredith.

The PVIA will do work to install a new main on Highway 59, which should increase water flow from 1,250 gallons to 2,000 gallons per minute, according to Chris Jones with U.S. Water, which oversees Heavener’s water and sewer operations.

All the costs will be paid by the PVIA.

City Clerk said she would like to close an inactive account and put the money into a saving’s account, which was approved.

The Council approved the consumption of alcohol on premises for 128 Bar & Grill and El Celaya.

Consumption off premises were approved for Tote-a-Poke # 3, Choctaw Nation Travel Plaza, Dollar General, La Pasadita, KP’s Quick Mart, El Solecito #3, Tote-a-poke # 9 and the Family Dollar.

Liquor stores approved were Sooner Liquor and Southside Liquor.

In an executive session Detective Gary Wingo was promoted to $15.75 per hour.

Sgt. Todd Atkins was approved for promotion from sergeant to lieutenant and given a dollar an hour raise.

The Council members said a new HUA member needs to be added to take the place of David Grubbs, Sr., who had retired.

