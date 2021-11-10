Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Howe’s Fletcher signs with OC

ByCraig Hall

Nov 10, 2021
Photo by TOM FIRME, PDN. Howe’s Shiloh Fletcher signed with Oklahoma Christian Wednesday morning. Pictured are: Mike Womack, Paul Fletcher, Shiloh Fletcher, Dory Fletcher and Chris Brown.

Howe senior Shiloh Fletcher signed a letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at Oklahoma Christian Wednesday morning.

Fletcher has been part of state championship teams twice, missing out as a sophomore as the pandemic canceled the tournament that year, along with winning the LeFlore County Tournament all three years.

Howe is currently 2-0 this season and hosts LeFlore Friday.

