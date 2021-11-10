Howe’s Fletcher signs with OC

Photo by TOM FIRME, PDN. Howe’s Shiloh Fletcher signed with Oklahoma Christian Wednesday morning. Pictured are: Mike Womack, Paul Fletcher, Shiloh Fletcher, Dory Fletcher and Chris Brown.

Howe senior Shiloh Fletcher signed a letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at Oklahoma Christian Wednesday morning.

Fletcher has been part of state championship teams twice, missing out as a sophomore as the pandemic canceled the tournament that year, along with winning the LeFlore County Tournament all three years.

Howe is currently 2-0 this season and hosts LeFlore Friday.

