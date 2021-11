SMITHVILLE- Howe made its first road trips Thursday night, but it was not any trouble.

The Lady Lions improved to 4-0 with an 82-26 win while the Lions upped their record to 3-1 with a 67-44 victory over the Braves.

Both Howe teams visit Whitesboro next Tuesday.

howe boys at smithille

Subscribe to the Ledger HERE and help us provide even better coverage