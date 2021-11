Howe's Raelyn Delt scores a layup in the win over LeFlore

HOWE – Howe swept a pair of basketball games from LeFlore her Friday night.

The Lady Lions rolled to an 81-30 win while the Lions held on for a 55-49 win in the late game.

Howe is back in action Tuesday at Smithville. LeFlore hosts Battiest Tuesday.

howe girls 81, LeFlore 30

howe boys 55, leflore 49

