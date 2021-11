HOWE – Both Howe teams scored easy wins over Cameron in the 2021-2022 season openers Thursday night.

Howe’s girls opened with a 76-26 blowout win while the Lions were too much for Cameron in a 69-28 victory.

Both Howe teams are home again Friday against LeFlore. Cameron visits Kinta Thursday.

