Howe hands Pocola first district loss

HOWE – Howe handed Pocola its first District 2A-6 loss Tuesday and snapped the Lady Indians’ 14-game winning streak with a 6-0 win.

Kalan Nye got the win for Howe. She pitched seven innings and allowed four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Abby Huie doubled for Howe and was 3-4 with two runs and two RBI, Joz Johnson went 2-4 with a run and Gracie Lute homered and finished 1-2 with a RBI and a run.

Alyssa Parker went two innings while Maci Maxwell pitched four innings. Parker did not allow a hit or run with three strikeouts and three walks, Maxwell gave up eight hits and six runs, four earned with two strikeouts and two walks.

No Pocola batter had an extra base or multiple hits.

Howe 6, Pocola 0

PHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 4 4

HHS 0 0 1 4 0 1 x—6 8 3

