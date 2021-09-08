Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Howe Pocola Softball Sports

Howe hands Pocola first district loss

ByCraig Hall

Sep 8, 2021 ,
Softball

HOWE – Howe handed Pocola its first District 2A-6 loss Tuesday and snapped the Lady Indians’ 14-game winning streak with a 6-0 win.

Kalan Nye got the win for Howe. She pitched seven innings and allowed four hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Abby Huie doubled for Howe and was 3-4 with two runs and two RBI, Joz Johnson went 2-4 with a run and Gracie Lute homered and finished 1-2 with a RBI and a run.

Alyssa Parker went two innings while Maci Maxwell pitched four innings. Parker did not allow a hit or run with three strikeouts and three walks, Maxwell gave up eight hits and six runs, four earned with two strikeouts and two walks.

No Pocola batter had an extra base or multiple hits.

Howe 6, Pocola 0

PHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 4 4

HHS 0 0 1 4 0 1 x—6 8 3

All the articles on heavenerledger.com are now free. If you appreciate this, please show your support for a locally owned news organization by subscribing through the website or on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Sports

Big 12 quickly working to expand

Sep 8, 2021 Craig Hall
Howe News

Howe trustees to make offer on property

Sep 8, 2021 Craig Hall
Panama Softball Sports

Chouteau gets win over Panama

Sep 8, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

Sports

Big 12 quickly working to expand

Sep 8, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Calendar of events 9-8-2021

Sep 8, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

LeFlore County weather 9-8-2021

Sep 8, 2021 Craig Hall
Howe News

Howe trustees to make offer on property

Sep 8, 2021 Craig Hall