Howe gets win at Panama

ByCraig Hall

Sep 18, 2021 ,
PANAMA – Kaelbi Duval threw a 2-hitter as Howe blanked Panama, 5-0, in a District 2A-6 fast pitch softball contest Friday.

Howe is 23-13 overall and 11-3 in the district. Panama is 15-11 and 6-3 in district play.

Howe is at Red Oak Monday while Panama visits Oktaha.

Duval went the distance for Howe, giving up the two hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Joz Johnson doubled and was 2-5 with two runs for Howe, Karsyn Nye went 2-4, Ashlynn Dalton had a 2-4 game with a RBI and Kalan Nye homered and finished 1-4 with three RBI and a run.

Kami Autrey took the loss for Panama. She also went the distance and gave up nine hits and five runs, three earned, with two strikeouts.

Howe 5, Panama 0

HHS 0 0 1 0 4 0 0—5 9 2

PHS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0—0 2 9

