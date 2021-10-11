How they fared Week 6

Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

ByCraig Hall

Oct 11, 2021
By The Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

 

  1. Jenks (5-1) beat Norman 49-21.
  2. Union (5-1) beat Mustang 48-10.
  3. Owasso (5-1) beat Edmond North 41-3.
  4. Moore (5-1) lost to Norman North 29-6.
  5. Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) beat Yukon 27-20.

6A Division II

 

  1. Bixby (6-0) beat Choctaw 70-7.
  2. Choctaw (4-2) lost to Bixby 70-7.
  3. B.T. Washington (5-1) beat Sand Springs 37-32.
  4. Sand Springs (5-1) lost to B.T. Washington 37-32.
  5. Del City (4-1) beat Midwest City 27-6.

Class 5A

 

  1. Collinsville (6-0) beat Claremore 27-3.
  2. McAlester (6-0) beat Durant 56-20.
  3. Coweta (6-0) beat East Central 57-0.
  4. Lawton Mac (6-0) beat Southeast 61-13.
  5. Ardmore (6-0) beat Duncan 28-21.
  6. Carl Albert (4-2) beat Bishop McGuinness 35-34, OT.
  7. McGuinness (3-3)lost to Carl Albert 35-34, OT.
  8. Guthrie (5-1) beat Woodward 34-13.
  9. Pryor (5-1) beat Nathan Hale 66-14.
  10. Noble (5-1) beat Altus 42-7.

Class 4A

 

  1. Tuttle (6-0) beat Harrah 49-13.
  2. Poteau (5-1) beat Sallisaw 52-0.
  3. Clinton (Clinton (5-1) beat Cache 51-7.
  4. Cushing Cushing (5-1) beat Tecumseh 49-6.
  5. Grove (6-0) beat Bristow 34-28.
  6. Bethany (5-1) beat Elgin 45-7.
  7. Blanchard (5-1) beat Classen SAS at NE 48-20.
  8. Bristow (4-2) lost to Grove 34-28.
  9. Wagoner (4-2) beat Catoosa 56-0.
  10. Broken Bow (5-1) beat Muldrow 49-0.

Class 3A

 

  1. Holland Hall (6-0) beat Vinita 48-12.
  2. Lincoln Christian (7-0) beat Westville 56-14.
  3. Heritage Hall (6-0) beat Bridge Creek 49-30.
  4. Seminole (6-0) beat Checotah 39-35.
  5. Kingfisher (5-1) beat McCloud 28-6.
  6. Stigler (5-1) did not play.
  7. Berryhill (5-1) beat Jay 38-0.
  8. Verdigris (5-1) beat Inola 46-6.
  9. Plainview (4-2) beat Madill 42-7.
  10. Madill (4-2) lost to Plainview 42-7.

Class 2A

 

  1. Washington (6-0) beat Community Christian 13-10.
  2. Metro Christian (4-2) lost to Beggs 24-22.
  3. Marlow (6-0) beat Coalgate 42-7.
  4. Beggs Beggs (5-1) beat Metro Christian 24-22.
  5. Oklahoma Christian (6-0) beat Newkirk 49-8.
  6. Jones (Jones (3-3) lost to Crossing Christian 38-29.
  7. Vian (5-1) beat Cascia Hall 5-28.
  8. Prague (6-0) beat Kellyville 40-0.
  9. Rejoice Christian School (6-1) beat Sequpyah Claremore 63-0.
  10. Eufaula (5-1) beat Atoka 49-0.

Class 1A

 

  1. Ringling (6-0) beat Ruch Springs 58-0.
  2. Cashion (6-1) beat Hinton 12-0.
  3. Gore (6-0) beat Colorado 35-26.
  4. Hooker (6-0) beat Thomas Fay Custer 54-14.
  5. Mooreland (5-0) beat Texhoma 22-14.
  6. Okemah (6-0) beat Wewoka 36-26.
  7. Wayne (6-0) beat Healdton 25-0.
  8. Pawhuska (4-2) beat Quapaw 57
  9. Hominy (6-1) beat Chouteau-Mazie 46-12.
  10. Tonkawa (5-1) beat Watonga 26-18.

Class B

 

  1. Shattuck (5-0) beat Turpin 54-20.
  2. Dewar (7-0) beat Porum 86-6.
  3. Laverne (4-0) beat Balko-Forgan 36-28.
  4. Davenport (6-0) beat Foyil 48-0.
  5. Balko-Forgan (5-1) lost to Laverne 36-28.

Class C

 

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (6-0) beat Temple 54-0.
  2. Timberlake (6-0) beat DCLA-Billings (C) by 48-0.
  3. Tyrone (4-1) beat Geary by fofeit.
  4. Waynoka (5-1) beat Sharon Mutual 46-0.
  5. Sasakwa (5-0) beat Bowlegs 74-26.

