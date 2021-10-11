How they fared Week 6

Oklahoma prep football how they fared
By The Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
- Jenks (5-1) beat Norman 49-21.
- Union (5-1) beat Mustang 48-10.
- Owasso (5-1) beat Edmond North 41-3.
- Moore (5-1) lost to Norman North 29-6.
- Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) beat Yukon 27-20.
6A Division II
- Bixby (6-0) beat Choctaw 70-7.
- Choctaw (4-2) lost to Bixby 70-7.
- B.T. Washington (5-1) beat Sand Springs 37-32.
- Sand Springs (5-1) lost to B.T. Washington 37-32.
- Del City (4-1) beat Midwest City 27-6.
Class 5A
- Collinsville (6-0) beat Claremore 27-3.
- McAlester (6-0) beat Durant 56-20.
- Coweta (6-0) beat East Central 57-0.
- Lawton Mac (6-0) beat Southeast 61-13.
- Ardmore (6-0) beat Duncan 28-21.
- Carl Albert (4-2) beat Bishop McGuinness 35-34, OT.
- McGuinness (3-3)lost to Carl Albert 35-34, OT.
- Guthrie (5-1) beat Woodward 34-13.
- Pryor (5-1) beat Nathan Hale 66-14.
- Noble (5-1) beat Altus 42-7.
Class 4A
- Tuttle (6-0) beat Harrah 49-13.
- Poteau (5-1) beat Sallisaw 52-0.
- Clinton (Clinton (5-1) beat Cache 51-7.
- Cushing Cushing (5-1) beat Tecumseh 49-6.
- Grove (6-0) beat Bristow 34-28.
- Bethany (5-1) beat Elgin 45-7.
- Blanchard (5-1) beat Classen SAS at NE 48-20.
- Bristow (4-2) lost to Grove 34-28.
- Wagoner (4-2) beat Catoosa 56-0.
- Broken Bow (5-1) beat Muldrow 49-0.
Class 3A
- Holland Hall (6-0) beat Vinita 48-12.
- Lincoln Christian (7-0) beat Westville 56-14.
- Heritage Hall (6-0) beat Bridge Creek 49-30.
- Seminole (6-0) beat Checotah 39-35.
- Kingfisher (5-1) beat McCloud 28-6.
- Stigler (5-1) did not play.
- Berryhill (5-1) beat Jay 38-0.
- Verdigris (5-1) beat Inola 46-6.
- Plainview (4-2) beat Madill 42-7.
- Madill (4-2) lost to Plainview 42-7.
Class 2A
- Washington (6-0) beat Community Christian 13-10.
- Metro Christian (4-2) lost to Beggs 24-22.
- Marlow (6-0) beat Coalgate 42-7.
- Beggs Beggs (5-1) beat Metro Christian 24-22.
- Oklahoma Christian (6-0) beat Newkirk 49-8.
- Jones (Jones (3-3) lost to Crossing Christian 38-29.
- Vian (5-1) beat Cascia Hall 5-28.
- Prague (6-0) beat Kellyville 40-0.
- Rejoice Christian School (6-1) beat Sequpyah Claremore 63-0.
- Eufaula (5-1) beat Atoka 49-0.
Class 1A
- Ringling (6-0) beat Ruch Springs 58-0.
- Cashion (6-1) beat Hinton 12-0.
- Gore (6-0) beat Colorado 35-26.
- Hooker (6-0) beat Thomas Fay Custer 54-14.
- Mooreland (5-0) beat Texhoma 22-14.
- Okemah (6-0) beat Wewoka 36-26.
- Wayne (6-0) beat Healdton 25-0.
- Pawhuska (4-2) beat Quapaw 57
- Hominy (6-1) beat Chouteau-Mazie 46-12.
- Tonkawa (5-1) beat Watonga 26-18.
Class B
- Shattuck (5-0) beat Turpin 54-20.
- Dewar (7-0) beat Porum 86-6.
- Laverne (4-0) beat Balko-Forgan 36-28.
- Davenport (6-0) beat Foyil 48-0.
- Balko-Forgan (5-1) lost to Laverne 36-28.
Class C
- Mountain View-Gotebo (6-0) beat Temple 54-0.
- Timberlake (6-0) beat DCLA-Billings (C) by 48-0.
- Tyrone (4-1) beat Geary by fofeit.
- Waynoka (5-1) beat Sharon Mutual 46-0.
- Sasakwa (5-0) beat Bowlegs 74-26.