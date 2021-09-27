Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

How they fared in Week Four

By Craig Hall

Sep 27, 2021
By The Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

  1. Owasso (3-1) lost to Union 10-7, OT.
  2. Jenks (3-1) beat Enid 49-6.
  3. Union (3-1) beat Owasso 10-7, OT.
  4. Norman North (3-1) lost to Mustang 49-48.
  5. Moore (4-0) beat Southmoore 42-0.

Class 6A Division II

  1. Bixby (4-0) beat Bartlesville 71-0.
  2. Choctaw (3-1) beat B.T. Washington 29-20.
  3. B.T. Washington (3-1) lost to Choctaw 29-20.
  4. Stillwater (3-1) beat Deer Creek 35-28, OT.
  5. Sand Springs (4-0) beat Ponca City 30-13.

Class 5A

  1. McAlester (4-0) beat Bishop Kelley 19-0.
  2. Collinsville (4-0) beat Nathan Hale 71-0.
  3. Coweta (4-0) beat Edison Prep 56-7.
  4. Guthrie (4-0) beat Piedmont 35-14.
  5. Lawton Mac (4-0) beat Duncan 42-7.
  6. Ardmore (4-0) beat Southeast 56-28.
  7. McGuinness (4-0) beat Eisenhower 56-41.
  8. Carl Albert (2-1) did not play.
  9. Sapulpa (3-1) beat Memorial 47-8.
  10. Pryor (3-1) beat Tahlequah 31-14.

Class 4A

  1. Tuttle (4-0) beat Cushing 22-7.
  2. Cushing (3-1) lost to Tuttle 22-7.
  3. Poteau (3-1) beat Hilldale 46-16.
  4. Clinton (3-1) beat Newcastle 28-14.
  5. Wagoner (3-1) beat Cleveland 55-14.
  6. Weatherford (3-1) lost to Chickasha 24-13
  7. Hilldale (3-1) lost to Poteau 46-16.
  8. Grove (4-0) beat Oologah-Talala 59-35.
  9. Bethany (3-1) beat Cache 35-28.
  10. Blanchard (3-1) beat John Marshall 42-13.

Class 3A

  1. Holland Hall (4-0) beat Mannford 41-0.
  2. Lincoln Christian (5-0) beat Sequoyah Tahlequah 63-0.
  3. Heritage Hall (4-0) beat Mcloud 46-13.
  4. Verdigris (4-0) beat Jay 40-12.
  5. Stigler (4-1) lost to Seminole 28-21.
  6. Kingfisher (3-1) beat Bridge Creek 58-26.
  7. Plainview (2-2) beat Kingston 26-0.
  8. Madill (4-0) beat Dickson 17-14.
  9. Kingston (2-2) lost to Plainview 26-0.
  10. Seminole (5-0) beat Stigler 28-21.

Class 2A

  1. Washington (4-0) beat Purcell 42-13.
  2. Metro Christian (3-1) beat Okmulgee 50-14.
  3. Marlow (4-0) beat 36-0.
  4. Beggs (3-1) beat Henryetta 82-25.
  5. Jones (2-2) beat Star Spencer 56-6.
  6. Oklahoma Christian (4-0) beat Chisholm 45-7.
  7. Eufaula (3-1) beat Hartshorne 49-12.
  8. Vian (3-1) beat Keys (Parkhill) 48-7.
  9. Millwood (1-3) lost to Prague 37-6.
  10. Victory Christian (2-2) beat Morris 58-7.

(tie) Rejoice Christian School (3-1) beat Salina 56-14.

Class 1A

  1. Ringling (4-0) beat Stratford 35-7.
  2. Cashion (4-1) beat Watonga 56-34.
  3. Gore (4-0) beat Warner 14-8.
  4. Hooker (4-0) beat Merritt 26-6.
  5. Mooreland (3-0) beat Thomas Fay Custer 44-19.
  6. Okemah (4-0) beat Liberty 60-6.
  7. Wayne (4-0) beat Wynnewood 42-7.
  8. Pawhuska (4-0) beat Commerce 75-14.
  9. Hominy (4-1) lost to Pawnee 44-36.
  10. Tonkawa (3-1) beat <prrison 27-16.

Class B

  1. Shattuck (4-0) beat Waurika 36-6.
  2. Laverne (3-0) beat Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 36-14.
  3. Dewar (5-0) beat Foyil 57-0.
  4. Davenport (4-0) beat Strother 48-0.
  5. Balko-Forgan (5-0) beat Hollis 76-34.

Class C

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (4-0) beat Paoli 46-0.
  2. Timberlake (4-0) beat South Coffeeville-Copan 58-8.
  3. Tyrone (2-1) beat Boise City 39-12.
  4. Waynoka (2-1) did not report.
  5. Sasakwa (3-0) beat Coyle 72-46.

(tie) Bluejacket (4-0) beat Copan 60-6.

By Craig Hall

