How they fared in Week Four

By The Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
- Owasso (3-1) lost to Union 10-7, OT.
- Jenks (3-1) beat Enid 49-6.
- Union (3-1) beat Owasso 10-7, OT.
- Norman North (3-1) lost to Mustang 49-48.
- Moore (4-0) beat Southmoore 42-0.
Class 6A Division II
- Bixby (4-0) beat Bartlesville 71-0.
- Choctaw (3-1) beat B.T. Washington 29-20.
- B.T. Washington (3-1) lost to Choctaw 29-20.
- Stillwater (3-1) beat Deer Creek 35-28, OT.
- Sand Springs (4-0) beat Ponca City 30-13.
Class 5A
- McAlester (4-0) beat Bishop Kelley 19-0.
- Collinsville (4-0) beat Nathan Hale 71-0.
- Coweta (4-0) beat Edison Prep 56-7.
- Guthrie (4-0) beat Piedmont 35-14.
- Lawton Mac (4-0) beat Duncan 42-7.
- Ardmore (4-0) beat Southeast 56-28.
- McGuinness (4-0) beat Eisenhower 56-41.
- Carl Albert (2-1) did not play.
- Sapulpa (3-1) beat Memorial 47-8.
- Pryor (3-1) beat Tahlequah 31-14.
Class 4A
- Tuttle (4-0) beat Cushing 22-7.
- Cushing (3-1) lost to Tuttle 22-7.
- Poteau (3-1) beat Hilldale 46-16.
- Clinton (3-1) beat Newcastle 28-14.
- Wagoner (3-1) beat Cleveland 55-14.
- Weatherford (3-1) lost to Chickasha 24-13
- Hilldale (3-1) lost to Poteau 46-16.
- Grove (4-0) beat Oologah-Talala 59-35.
- Bethany (3-1) beat Cache 35-28.
- Blanchard (3-1) beat John Marshall 42-13.
Class 3A
- Holland Hall (4-0) beat Mannford 41-0.
- Lincoln Christian (5-0) beat Sequoyah Tahlequah 63-0.
- Heritage Hall (4-0) beat Mcloud 46-13.
- Verdigris (4-0) beat Jay 40-12.
- Stigler (4-1) lost to Seminole 28-21.
- Kingfisher (3-1) beat Bridge Creek 58-26.
- Plainview (2-2) beat Kingston 26-0.
- Madill (4-0) beat Dickson 17-14.
- Kingston (2-2) lost to Plainview 26-0.
- Seminole (5-0) beat Stigler 28-21.
Class 2A
- Washington (4-0) beat Purcell 42-13.
- Metro Christian (3-1) beat Okmulgee 50-14.
- Marlow (4-0) beat 36-0.
- Beggs (3-1) beat Henryetta 82-25.
- Jones (2-2) beat Star Spencer 56-6.
- Oklahoma Christian (4-0) beat Chisholm 45-7.
- Eufaula (3-1) beat Hartshorne 49-12.
- Vian (3-1) beat Keys (Parkhill) 48-7.
- Millwood (1-3) lost to Prague 37-6.
- Victory Christian (2-2) beat Morris 58-7.
(tie) Rejoice Christian School (3-1) beat Salina 56-14.
Class 1A
- Ringling (4-0) beat Stratford 35-7.
- Cashion (4-1) beat Watonga 56-34.
- Gore (4-0) beat Warner 14-8.
- Hooker (4-0) beat Merritt 26-6.
- Mooreland (3-0) beat Thomas Fay Custer 44-19.
- Okemah (4-0) beat Liberty 60-6.
- Wayne (4-0) beat Wynnewood 42-7.
- Pawhuska (4-0) beat Commerce 75-14.
- Hominy (4-1) lost to Pawnee 44-36.
- Tonkawa (3-1) beat <prrison 27-16.
Class B
- Shattuck (4-0) beat Waurika 36-6.
- Laverne (3-0) beat Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 36-14.
- Dewar (5-0) beat Foyil 57-0.
- Davenport (4-0) beat Strother 48-0.
- Balko-Forgan (5-0) beat Hollis 76-34.
Class C
- Mountain View-Gotebo (4-0) beat Paoli 46-0.
- Timberlake (4-0) beat South Coffeeville-Copan 58-8.
- Tyrone (2-1) beat Boise City 39-12.
- Waynoka (2-1) did not report.
- Sasakwa (3-0) beat Coyle 72-46.
(tie) Bluejacket (4-0) beat Copan 60-6.