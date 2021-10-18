Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Football Sports

How they fared in Week 7

ByCraig Hall

Oct 18, 2021
football

By The Associated Press

Class 6A Division I

  1. Jenks (6-1) beat Edmond Santa Fe 35-14.
  2. Union (6-1) beat Moore 56-14.
  3. Owasso (6-1) beat Southmoore 57-8.
  4. Edmond Santa Fe (4-3) lost to Jenks 35-14.
  5. Broken Arrow (4-3) beat Yukon 45-14.

Class 6A Division II

  1. Bixby (7-0) beat Sand Springs 58-14.
  2. B.T. Washington (6-1) beat Putnam City West 62-6.
  3. Del City (6-1) beat Putnam City North 20-14, OT.
  4. Choctaw (5-2) beat Muskogee 49-32.
  5. Sand Springs (5-2) lost to Bixby 58-14.

Class 5A

  1. Collinsville (7-0) beat Glenpool 49-14.
  2. McAlester (7-0) beat Coweta 33-2.
  3. Coweta (6-1) lost to McAlester 33-2.
  4. Lawton Mac (7-0) beat Noble 47-37.
  5. Carl Albert (5-1) 7-0) beat
  6. Guthrie (6-1) beat Guymon 62-12.
  7. Noble (5-2) lost to Lawton Mac 47-37.
  8. McGuinness (3-3) did not report.
  9. Pryor (6-1) beat Memorial 38-0.

Class 4A

  1. Tuttle (7-0) beat Classen Sas at NE 56-8.
  2. Poteau (6-1) beat Stillwell 40-6.
  3. Clinton (6-1) beat Elgin 47-6.
  4. Cushing (6-1) beat John Marshall 49-22.
  5. Grove (7-0) beat Skiatook 48-0.
  6. Bethany (6-1) beat Newcastle 28-20.
  7. Blanchard (6-1) beat Tecumseh 32-7.
  8. Wagoner (5-2) beat Miami 55-16.
  9. Bristow (5-2) beat Cleveland 43-0.
  10. Broken Bow (6-1) beat Mclain 44-0.

Class 3A

  1. Holland Hall (7-0) beat Berryhill 37-12.
  2. Lincoln Christian (8-0) beat Seminole 35-7.
  3. Heritage Hall (7-0) beat Douglass 57-14.
  4. Seminole (6-1) lost to Lincoln Christian 35-7.
  5. Kingfisher (5-2) lost to Perkins-Tryon 49-16.
  6. Stigler (6-1) beat Sequoyah 67-6.
  7. Berryhill (5-2) lost to Holland Hall 37-12.
  8. Verdigris (6-1) beat Central 56-34.
  9. Plainview (4-3) lost to Lone Grove 42-34.
  10. Sulphur (5-2) beat Kingston 34-19.

(tie) Madill (4-3) lost to Pauls Valley 10-7.

Class 2A

  1. Washington (7-0) beat Lexington 57-2.
  2. Marlow (7-0) beat Davis 35-6.
  3. Beggs (6-1) beat Morris 82-6.
  4. Oklahoma Christian (7-0) beat Luther 58-29.
  5. Metro Christian (4-3) lost to Victory Christian 62-7.
  6. Prague (6-1) lost to Crossings Christian 37-22.

(tie) Vian (6-1) beat Pocola 37-0.

  1. Rejoice Christian School (6-1) forfeit.
  2. Eufaula (6-1) beat Wilburton 55-0.
  3. Victory Christian (5-2) beat Metro Christian 62-7.

Class 1A

  1. Ringling (7-0) beat Healdton 57-0.
  2. Gore (7-0) beat Porter Consolidated 74-14.
  3. Cashion (6-1) did not play.
  4. Hooker (7-0) beat Burns Flat-Dill City 35-34.
  5. Okemah (7-0) beat Savanna 50-7.
  6. Mooreland (6-0) beat Merritt 28-26.
  7. Wayne (7-0) beat Dibble 51-0.
  8. Tonkawa (6-1) beat Oklahoma Christian Academy 47-12.
  9. Pawhuska (5-2) beat Oklahoma Union 44-0.
  10. Hominy (6-2) lost to Morrison 34-28.

Class B

  1. Shattuck (5-1) lost to Balko-Forgan 40-12.
  2. Laverne (5-0) beat Seiling 52-16.
  3. Dewar (8-0) beat Webbers Falls 63-14.
  4. Davenport (7-0) beat Depew 50-0.
  5. Velma-Alma (7-0) beat Alex 64-28.

Class C

  1. Mountain View-Gotebo (7-0) beat Grandfield 63-0.
  2. Timberlake (7-0) beat Medford 50-0.
  3. Tyrone (5-1) beat Corn Bible 46-0.
  4. Waynoka (6-1) beat Geary 46-0.
  5. Sasakwa (5-1) lost to Maud 52-6.

By Craig Hall

Related Post

Sports

OU 3rd, Cowboys 8th in AP poll

Oct 18, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Arkoma, Poteau lead county teams after Week 7

Oct 18, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

Rowton captures Week 7 pick-em

Oct 17, 2021 Craig Hall

Leave a Reply

You missed

News

Commissioners cancel burn ban

Oct 18, 2021 Craig Hall
Others

Daily blog 10-18-2021

Oct 18, 2021 Craig Hall
Blast from the past Others

Blast from the past 10-18-2021

Oct 18, 2021 Craig Hall
Football Sports

How they fared in Week 7

Oct 18, 2021 Craig Hall