How they fared in Week 7

By The Associated Press
Class 6A Division I
- Jenks (6-1) beat Edmond Santa Fe 35-14.
- Union (6-1) beat Moore 56-14.
- Owasso (6-1) beat Southmoore 57-8.
- Edmond Santa Fe (4-3) lost to Jenks 35-14.
- Broken Arrow (4-3) beat Yukon 45-14.
Class 6A Division II
- Bixby (7-0) beat Sand Springs 58-14.
- B.T. Washington (6-1) beat Putnam City West 62-6.
- Del City (6-1) beat Putnam City North 20-14, OT.
- Choctaw (5-2) beat Muskogee 49-32.
- Sand Springs (5-2) lost to Bixby 58-14.
Class 5A
- Collinsville (7-0) beat Glenpool 49-14.
- McAlester (7-0) beat Coweta 33-2.
- Coweta (6-1) lost to McAlester 33-2.
- Lawton Mac (7-0) beat Noble 47-37.
- Carl Albert (5-1) 7-0) beat
- Guthrie (6-1) beat Guymon 62-12.
- Noble (5-2) lost to Lawton Mac 47-37.
- McGuinness (3-3) did not report.
- Pryor (6-1) beat Memorial 38-0.
Class 4A
- Tuttle (7-0) beat Classen Sas at NE 56-8.
- Poteau (6-1) beat Stillwell 40-6.
- Clinton (6-1) beat Elgin 47-6.
- Cushing (6-1) beat John Marshall 49-22.
- Grove (7-0) beat Skiatook 48-0.
- Bethany (6-1) beat Newcastle 28-20.
- Blanchard (6-1) beat Tecumseh 32-7.
- Wagoner (5-2) beat Miami 55-16.
- Bristow (5-2) beat Cleveland 43-0.
- Broken Bow (6-1) beat Mclain 44-0.
Class 3A
- Holland Hall (7-0) beat Berryhill 37-12.
- Lincoln Christian (8-0) beat Seminole 35-7.
- Heritage Hall (7-0) beat Douglass 57-14.
- Seminole (6-1) lost to Lincoln Christian 35-7.
- Kingfisher (5-2) lost to Perkins-Tryon 49-16.
- Stigler (6-1) beat Sequoyah 67-6.
- Berryhill (5-2) lost to Holland Hall 37-12.
- Verdigris (6-1) beat Central 56-34.
- Plainview (4-3) lost to Lone Grove 42-34.
- Sulphur (5-2) beat Kingston 34-19.
(tie) Madill (4-3) lost to Pauls Valley 10-7.
Class 2A
- Washington (7-0) beat Lexington 57-2.
- Marlow (7-0) beat Davis 35-6.
- Beggs (6-1) beat Morris 82-6.
- Oklahoma Christian (7-0) beat Luther 58-29.
- Metro Christian (4-3) lost to Victory Christian 62-7.
- Prague (6-1) lost to Crossings Christian 37-22.
(tie) Vian (6-1) beat Pocola 37-0.
- Rejoice Christian School (6-1) forfeit.
- Eufaula (6-1) beat Wilburton 55-0.
- Victory Christian (5-2) beat Metro Christian 62-7.
Class 1A
- Ringling (7-0) beat Healdton 57-0.
- Gore (7-0) beat Porter Consolidated 74-14.
- Cashion (6-1) did not play.
- Hooker (7-0) beat Burns Flat-Dill City 35-34.
- Okemah (7-0) beat Savanna 50-7.
- Mooreland (6-0) beat Merritt 28-26.
- Wayne (7-0) beat Dibble 51-0.
- Tonkawa (6-1) beat Oklahoma Christian Academy 47-12.
- Pawhuska (5-2) beat Oklahoma Union 44-0.
- Hominy (6-2) lost to Morrison 34-28.
Class B
- Shattuck (5-1) lost to Balko-Forgan 40-12.
- Laverne (5-0) beat Seiling 52-16.
- Dewar (8-0) beat Webbers Falls 63-14.
- Davenport (7-0) beat Depew 50-0.
- Velma-Alma (7-0) beat Alex 64-28.
Class C
- Mountain View-Gotebo (7-0) beat Grandfield 63-0.
- Timberlake (7-0) beat Medford 50-0.
- Tyrone (5-1) beat Corn Bible 46-0.
- Waynoka (6-1) beat Geary 46-0.
- Sasakwa (5-1) lost to Maud 52-6.