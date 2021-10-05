Holiday seasonings





By LEON YOUNGBLOOD

“The Christmas decorations are out,” my friend the Reverend-Brother-Doctor John H. observed. “It must be getting close to Halloween.”

Briar Circle

“It is,” I said. “John, the Halloween stuff is right across the aisle from the Christmas stuff. Look how the ghoul and goblin masks are scowling at the Nativity scenes!”

“Yeah,” John said. “But look—the plastic Santas are smiling back. One’s even waving!”

The Reverend and I were preparing for an afternoon of fishing, and were at one of the national-chain shopping centers hunting a few supplies. Getting from the entrance to the fish bait department required walking through holiday displays touting halloween, thanksgiving and Christmas. John and I can take it or leave it, I guess, but we are not the biggest fans of halloween or heavily commercialized Christmases. However, we did linger to critique the displays.

“Did you know almost nine-billion dollars was spent by Americans on Halloween last year?” John asked. This was just like John, to throw out a conversational bone you did not particularly want to gnaw on. I took it, though.

“Hmm. No, I didn’t know that.” John has a head for numbers, and had even worked briefly for the Internal Revenue Service before the Lord called him to the ministry. I knew I was about to be bombarded with statistics, with a bonus homily at the end.

“Yes,” John continued. “Over half of it was spent on costumes.” He then told me how many billions were spent on thanksgiving, Christmas, new year’s eve, and threw in valentine’s day at no extra charge.

“Besides that,” John added, “somebody somewhere is sitting on three-billion dollars profit from unused gift cards!”

I thought about this a moment. I said, “Oddly enough, John, my financial senses are deadened a bit by how many trillions the government spends of our money. A billion dollars is more than I can imagine having, but compared to the government’s binge spending, it doesn’t sound like much, somehow”

“Which is probably what they want us to think. But a billion here, a billion there—it adds up, and pretty soon we’re talking about real money!” John paused reflectively a few moments. “Incidentally, did you know Americans spent just over a hundred billion dollars to go back to school last year? There’s always a celebratory atmosphere when school starts up after the summer,”

The word “holiday” has become rather generic to cover any occasion, but there are really only three kinds: Holy days, like Christmas and easter; celebratory days, such as independence day on the 4th of July; and days that are observances, that may or may not come with a day off with pay. I pointed out these mere technicalities to the Reverend Doctor, who likes this sort of thing. Then I pointed out, the fish were having a holiday themselves. We needed to move on.

John agreed, but a couple of steps activated a half-dozen motion detectors which animated several of the displays. We suddenly heard moaning ghosts, creaking doors, howling werewolves, cackling witches; but in the Christmas section, Santa was Ho-ho-hoing himself silly while an inflated snowman greeted, “Merrrrry Christmas!”

John sighed. “You know, it’s a money thing. The Chinese workers who manufacture this poop probably don’t know or care that they’re promoting things demonic. They don’t care that, like Judas Iscariot, they’re selling Christ out for ‘30 pieces of silver.’ They only want the money. So do the distributors. What’s sad is, selling cheap trinkets like this over the last several decades has helped make China a superpower nation today.”

I sighed. “No, John,” I said. “What’s sad is, we buy stuff made in China.”

It’s a money thing.

If it’s any consolation, though, we got it cheap.

