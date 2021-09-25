Holdenville defeats Heavener

Heavener’s fast pitch softball team was eliminated from the playoffs Friday with a pair of losses to Holdenville.

Holdenville, 21-11, won the first game, 9-2, and completed the sweep with a 9-1 win in the second game over the Lady Wolves, who were playing without injured starters Mariana Garcia and Ava Cartwright.

Heavener finishes with a 22-13 record.

Kinley Brand went 6.1 innings pitching before being relieved by McKinley Alexander. Brand allowed 10 hits and nine runs, seven earned, with two strikeouts and four walks. Alexander threw two-thirds of an inning and got the three batters out.

Heavener did not have a player with more than one hit or an extra base hit.

Holdenville 9, Heavener 2

HOL 1 0 0 4 1 2 1—9 10 0

HEA 1 0 0 1 0 0 0—2 5 3

In the second contest, Holdenville jumped ahead early and kept Heavener’s offense in check.

Brand pitched the four innings for Heavener, giving up nine hits and nine runs, six earned, with two strikeouts and three walks.

Morgan Smith doubled and was 1-3 with a run for Heavener.

Holdenville 9, Heavener 1

HEA 0 0 2 0 0—1 3 3

HOL 2 0 3 4 x—9 9 2

