Herro, Heat top Thunder 103-90

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley goes up for a dunk during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against Miami Heat Monday in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points and the short-handed Miami Heat beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 103-90 on Monday night.

Miami played without Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle) and Bam Adebayo (bruised left knee). Butler, who averages 23.6 points per game, missed his third straight.

“Tonight, with Jimmy and Bam out, I didn’t feel at all that guys were stepping outside of their game and trying to do more to make up for those guys being out,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They just played their roles and played their roles well.”

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get the best coverage of LeFlore County HERE.