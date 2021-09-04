Boil order issued for Heavener

A release from the city of Heavener calls for a boil order for the water as the drinking water might be unsafe for human consumption.

U.S.W. workers worked overnight to fix a lead on the corner of East Avenue C and East First Street and also made repairs by putting in valves, which will allow water to eventually be shut off only in certain parts of the town instead of all of Heavener.

The release said as a precaution to bring water to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, consumption, food preparation, baby formula preparation, dish washing, teeth brushing, ice making. Wound care and bathing infants.

If anybody needs more information, they are encouraged to call (918) 658-0012 or (866) 753-8292.