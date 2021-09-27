Serving Heavener and LeFlore County

Heavener September students honored

ByCraig Hall

Sep 27, 2021
Heavener Elementary students of the month for September.

PreK

Pre-K

Front row – Camilla Diaz-Martinez, Kayla Lira, Yarely Pacheco, Ruby Diaz.

Back row – Belgica Perez, Tracy Standifer, Stacey Stacy, Jessica Gonzalez.

Kindergarten

Front row – Seamus Walker, Krew Higgins, Giovany Alvarez.

Back row – Angie Culwell, Kelli Pitchford, Lacy Herbert.

First

Pic 1st – First grade

Front row – Josue Rodriguez, Alma Gonzalez, Trey Woods.

Back row – Tiffaney Kirby, Danella Hardin, Tambra Scroggins.

second

Pic 2nd – Second grade

Front row – Kenzie Morgan, Braylon Bottoms, Sophia Vazquez.

Back row – Kay Lynn Huddleston, Shanan Shipman, Beth Mead.

third

Pic 3rd – Third grade

Front row – Cage Muller, Khloe Hardin, Yuridia Reyes.

Back row – Sarah Bain, Jill Sullivan, Melissa Baker.

Fourth

Pic 4th – Fourth grade

Front row – Tauntiana Jimenez, Elizabeth Reyes.

Back row – Kim Hall, Dana Drury.

fifth

Pic 5th – Fifth grade

Front row – Chet Kirby, Lorenzo Martinez.

Back row – Shelly Brown, Lacey Dyer.

By Craig Hall

