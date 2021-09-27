Heavener September students honored

Heavener Elementary students of the month for September.
Pre-K
Front row – Camilla Diaz-Martinez, Kayla Lira, Yarely Pacheco, Ruby Diaz.
Back row – Belgica Perez, Tracy Standifer, Stacey Stacy, Jessica Gonzalez.
Kindergarten
Front row – Seamus Walker, Krew Higgins, Giovany Alvarez.
Back row – Angie Culwell, Kelli Pitchford, Lacy Herbert.
Pic 1st – First grade
Front row – Josue Rodriguez, Alma Gonzalez, Trey Woods.
Back row – Tiffaney Kirby, Danella Hardin, Tambra Scroggins.
Pic 2nd – Second grade
Front row – Kenzie Morgan, Braylon Bottoms, Sophia Vazquez.
Back row – Kay Lynn Huddleston, Shanan Shipman, Beth Mead.
Pic 3rd – Third grade
Front row – Cage Muller, Khloe Hardin, Yuridia Reyes.
Back row – Sarah Bain, Jill Sullivan, Melissa Baker.
Pic 4th – Fourth grade
Front row – Tauntiana Jimenez, Elizabeth Reyes.
Back row – Kim Hall, Dana Drury.
Pic 5th – Fifth grade
Front row – Chet Kirby, Lorenzo Martinez.
Back row – Shelly Brown, Lacey Dyer.
