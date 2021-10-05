Heavener Runestone Festival is this weekend





The Heavener Runestone Festival, a Walk Through Time, will be held Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to raise funds for continued operation of the park.

The Festival is one of the larger fundraisers held by the nonprofit group. Previously known as the Viking Fest, this year we have expanded to give patrons a wider variety of shopping experiences and entertainment. Tickets will be $8 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 – 12 years and children age 5 and under are free. Parking will be off site only, located at the Heavener High School (intersection of East Avenue G and East 4th Street.) There will be handicap accessible shuttles running daily between the hours of 9:45am – 5pm. Camping is sold out.

This is a family event for all ages. If you are so inclined, costumes are encouraged so come enjoy the festivities. There will be all types of entertainment including live musical acts, birds of prey, blacksmith demos, living encampments and even some Viking games. Food vendors will be on site with everything from fresh squeezed lemonade, turkey legs, baby back ribs, kettle corn, pork rinds and more. This event has over 40 craft vendors scheduled to have wares ranging from Celtic jewelry, painted wood, candles, swords, chain mail, costumes, semi-precious stone jewelry, and Diamond Head Winery will once again be joining us with wine and mead samples.

The children’s realm will feature a bounce house, various games, arts and crafts, fairy garden, and for a small fee a chance to “fight a knight”. The toadstool in the children’s realm will feature performances throughout the day by the escapologist, Sir Mark and the two storytellers Ermagerd the Bard and Striker. The fairies will be hosting a tea party at the Toadstool at 2 p.m. each day.

The Steampunk Poet will be performing both days. Come hear “The Clockwork Man,” “Into the Night,” “Mystery Woman,” “The Strand,” “The Captain’s Coat,” “A Tale from Devil’s Tavern,” “Sonnet 1875,” and so many more. There will be copies of “Echoes From Other Worlds,” “Songs for a Mechanical Age” (both the book and the CD,) and pretties and geegaws from his many travels in the multiverse! If you love tales of adventure, tales of love and death.

Tea Dueling- The Steampunk Poet will also be hosting a tea dueling at 2 p.m. each day, located in the upper portion of vendor row at the Mike Kennerson Memorial Stage.

Sir Mark the Escapologist: Mark Logsdon has won first place Entertainer

at International Escape Artist Conventions for both his skill and entertainment value.

Viking Village- located in the upper field area will feature various encampments and reenactments from Glomesdal Vikings, and Vinland Texas Vikings. The Tulsa Tyrants will be returning to the mountain and giving live steel on steel demonstration.

The SCA(Society of Creative Anachronisms) will be set up to the north of the community building. They will have various hands on projects; some may have a small fee for material expense. They will also be participating in combat and giving demonstrations as well as displaying various educational items.

Regalia International-Birds of Prey Returning this Fall with shows at noon and 3 p.m. each day

Regalia International provides a unique educational experience using wild raptors to bring their own individual message to you. You will be able to see these beautiful ambassadors of their species and learn their stories as the handlers bring them throughout the crowd during the daily demonstrations.

There will also be a display among the grounds of the Runestone Park just behind the stage where the handlers will be more than happy to answer your questions.

Royalty Pavilion- The Cross Cutlass Privateers will host a costume contest each day at 1:30 p.m. There will also be a junior privateer ceremony held each day at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Many other acts not listed. For more information on the Runestone Festival call (918) 653-2241 or visit them at facebook.com/Runestonefest.

