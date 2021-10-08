Heavener now a Purple Heart City

The City of Heavener was awarded a plaque as a purple heart city at Thursday’s regular council meeting.

Present were Mayor Max Roberts, along with Council members Melinda Ballantine, Joey Clubb, Marvin Meredith and Jim Roll.

The purpose and meaning of a city/community to being called a Purple Heart City is to honor and remember military personnel wounded or killed in combat with hostile forces. The Purple Heart is specifically a combat decoration and it is our nation’s oldest military medal.

Mitch Reed, the department of Oklahoma legislative ambassador, and Don Bosley, the local post commander, were at the meeting to make the presentation.

On the advices of Roberts, the Council tabled naming a new member to the Heavener Utilities Authority until the next meeting on Oct. 21.

The only other item on the agenda was to promote Officer Areli Jimenez from part time at $13.17 hour to full time at $15 per hour.

After a short executive session, the Council approved promoting Jimenez from part time to full time and awarded her the raise, retroactive to Oct. 1.

Subscribe HERE. and help support a LeFlore County owned and operated newspaper.