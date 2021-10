Voters in Heavener and Howe voted to give OG&E a franchise agreement for the next 25 years in elections Tuesday.

In Heavener, 44 people voted in favor of the franchise while Howe voted 13-0 in favor of the franchise.

Both elections did not give OG&E a monopoly, but gave the company authorization to work inside the city limits of both communities.

