Heavener homecoming is Friday

Pictured front row are Carly Watkins, Morgan Smith, Maggie Oliver, Elementary attendants Liliana Gutierra and Keegan Holmes, Greenlee Church, Cheyenne Wilbourn, Rosalia Aguilar, Courtney Kitchens, Syndee Shipman and Jaycee McKinney. On the badk row are Elijah Vaughn, Jacob Thompson, Garrick Caldwell, Dylan Hamner, Sebastian Serrano, Dillon Moore and Kyle Henchey.

Heavener’s homecoming is Friday, prior to the football game against Pocola.

The alumni association will have a tailgate with free food in the gymnasium parking lot prior to the game.

