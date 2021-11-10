Groves, OU beat Northwestern State

Porter Moser

NORMAN (AP) — Tanner Groves had 15 points and nine rebounds in his first game for Oklahoma, Jalen Hill scored 12 of his 15 points in the second half and the Sooners beat Northwestern State 77-59 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Porter Moser, who came in from Loyola-Chicago to replace retired coach Lon Kruger, won his debut for Oklahoma.

The Sooners’ top three scorers from last season have moved on but Groves — a transfer from midmajor Eastern Washington — paced them with nine first-half points before Hill, Umoja Gibson and freshman CJ Noland led Oklahoma’s offensive explosion in the second half.

See the full story and boxscore on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe for only $5 a month and support a locally owned and operated newspaper HERE and help us grow and provide better coverage.